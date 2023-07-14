Apprentice winner unveils new menopause skin treatment



APPRENTICE winner Dr Leah Totton has unveiled a new 30-minute treatment designed to reverse skin ageing caused by the menopause.

The new 30-minute procedure targets the neck, arms and hands, which are the three key areas most often affected.

The cosmetic doctor, who won Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment in The Apprentice in 2013, said the Lanluma V treatment is a more natural, safe alternative than going under the knife.

Lanluma V is a collagen injection treatment with key ingredient Poly-L-lactic acid, which has been successfully used in medicine for over 30 years.

Speaking on her return to work after welcoming her first child, Dr Leah said: “Lanluma V has enabled Dr Leah Clinics to be able to deliver targeted menopause skin treatments.

“Lanluma V is a collagen-stimulating solution which when injected under the skin gradually stimulates your own natural collagen and elastin formation in the treated area.

“This works to improve skin quality in that area, smoothing crêpey skin and wrinkles and thus treats the signs of ageing.

“We know a woman’s skin loses about 30 percent of its collagen during the first five years of menopause and this often has a visible effect on the appearance of skin on the body.

“The neck, chest, arms and hands can display obvious signs of ageing, particularly in oestrogen-deficient skin, and these areas are often neglected when it comes to skincare and aesthetic treatments.

“Women typically notice these changes in their late 40s to early 50s but it can affect younger women who have premature menopause.

“Up until now, there were comparatively less effective treatments available for these areas versus the face.

“It is not uncommon therefore for the neck, arms or hands to appear more aged than the face and therefore a ‘give away’ of age.

“We know from research that hands alone can be used as an accurate predictor of age.”

Dr Leah, 34, is now one of the most successful winners of the BBC show.

Her company accounts filed in March reported a 50% rise in turnover for 2022, reaching £2.7m with Pre-tax profits of £900,000.

Dr Leah opened her first non-surgical cosmetic clinic in central London in 2014, but she now has three clinics, with a fourth due to open in 2024.

Dr Leah Clinics have won multiple accolades, most recently recognised as the UK’s Most Trusted Cosmetic Clinic.

The company has also launched their own skincare products, a foaming cleanser and moisturiser as part of the Dr Leah Skincare range.

In an interview last year, Leah revealed that Lord Sugar has requested a Botox treatment once the company earns £1m in profit.