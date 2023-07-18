A SCOTS woman at loggerheads with Edinburgh Council over her pink door has been gifted a commemorative t-shirt of her now-repainted front door by a TikToker.

Miranda Dickson made headlines last year when she was threatened with a £20,000 fine by the council if she did not repaint her bright pink front door.

The 48-year-old’s entranceway had received complaints about its colour not matching the rest of the street, so had eventually relented and painted it green.

In a wild turn of events though, Miranda was then warned over her green shade too, instead opting for an off-white, which the council have since unbelievably taken issue with again.

Now, TikTok star “Zoë Bread”, having read the recent news, decided to make the journey to Edinburgh to show her unique support for Miranda’s ongoing bizarre clash with the council.

Hilarious footage shows a list of articles on Miranda Dickson as the displayed text reads: “Keep watching to go on a wild ride about a lady.”

Zoë narrates: “I read in the news about a lady in Edinburgh who painted her front door pink and received complaints and had to change it to off-white.”

Zoë can be seen making the t-shirt as she says: “If I ever have a house, I want a pink front door too.”

She continues: “For some reason, I decided I would make her a t-shirt in some kind of crazy act of pure good deed with no underlying hints of evil.”

The camera the shows the finished t-shirt with a pink door centred in the middle and yellow lettering to the sides of the door which read in a sixties-styled font: “Pink door”.

Beside the lettering are pink and purple flowers.

Underneath the door, the text on the t-shirt reads: “Complained about and gone but never forgotten”.

Pictured: The t-shirt Zoë Bread made. (C) zoëbreadtok/TikTok

The clip then cuts to a rainy Edinburgh where Zoë is sitting outside the house, explaining: “I bagged it up and headed to the front door—”

She then shows a small card intended for Miranda which reads: “I loved your pink door. Love from Zoë Bread.”

Whilst wandering up to the door – which is painted an “off-white”, but features a hue of pink – Zoë continues: “To my surprise when I got there, it actually was still pink.”

An embarrassed Zoë then drops off the t-shirt in a colourful gift bag with a further card alongside it that expresses her love for the pink door.

She then says: “Feeling a bit flustered now that my t-shirt didn’t make any sense, I wrote this note.

“In the note, I said I was confused because the door was still pink and later on, way after all this happened, I realised that I didn’t even read the article properly.”

The camera shows a resident at Miranda’s home open the door to pick up the gift, whilst a visitor to the house looks around to see who has left it – as Zoë hides in her car.

Zoë concludes the tale with: “Basically, she painted it from hot pink to this colour and the neighbour complained that it was still pink but she said it was off-white and now I’ve just come in like a massive b***end and called it pink but to be fair it is a bit pink.”

Pictured: The pink door. (C) zoëbreadtok/TikTok

The video was posted on social media on Thursday, where it has received over 196,300 likes and 790 comments from users left in stitches by Zoë peculiar act of support.

One person wrote: “Every time I’m in an awkward situation, I always think what would Zoë Bread say and it calms me down.”

Another said: “I strive to be this chaotic”.

A third commented: “The t-shirt gift still makes sense, don’t worry.”

Another added: “This went in a different direction that I was expecting.”