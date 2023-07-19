A Look at Philadelphia Eagles’ Team Over-Under & Win Total Odds Prediction for 2023

As they run it back for the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Eagles will try to repeat their success from the previous one. We’re here to present our NFL odds collection, project the Eagles’ win total and make a pick for the 2023 campaign.

The Eagles made a quick impression, starting the season 8-0. But a devastating home defeat to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football may have rescued their season since it made them rethink their strategy. The Eagles then went on a five-game winning streak, but Jalen Hurts’ injury in the final contest of that run cast doubt on their season.

Their difficulties began after two consecutive losses, one of which was to the Dallas Cowboys. Nevertheless, they defeated the New York Giants in the regular-season finale after Hurts made a comeback, and then they defeated the Giants in the divisional round. Before losing the championship game, they destroyed a San Francisco 49ers squad that had been strengthened.

The Eagles decided to let Miles Sanders go and acquired D’Andre Swift in an offseason deal with the Detroit Lions. In his final season with the Lions, he ran 99 times for 542 yards and five touchdowns. He can catch passes outside of the backfield and is superior to Sanders.

In addition to adding Rashaad Penny to their roster, the Eagles secured the signings of safeties Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans. The team also warmly welcomed cornerback Greedy Williams and defensive tackle Kentavious Street to bolster their ranks.

They lost right guard Isaac Seumalo, who filled in well between All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce. Yes, they still have a lot of depth, but his contributions will be missed.

Here are the latest NFL Odds for Philadelphia Eagles, courtesy of bet on nfl games online.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 11.5 wins: +108

Under 11.5 wins: -134

Why do we think the Philadelphia Eagles, can win 11.5 games

Other than the 49ers, the Eagles are arguably the NFC’s most talented team. They now intend to go out and run it back, succeeding where many Super Bowl losers have in recent history.

Jalen Hurts excelled in 2022, rushing 165 times for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns while throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He can move well and has a huge body overall. However, Hurts did sustain a slight wound, so the Eagles must use caution when playing him.

A remarkable season was enjoyed by AJ Brown, who hauled in 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. DeVonta Smith, meanwhile, amassed 95 receptions for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. Both pass catchers are available and prepared to battle.

One of the strongest offensive lines in football is supported by Kelce and Johnson. Now anticipate them to continue protecting the quarterback from impending doom while creating openings for Hurts and the running backs.

In 2022, the defense produced 70 sacks, 62.5 of which came from the defensive line. Javon Hargrave was lost to the 49ers, but they still have a ton of other possibilities. Josh Sweat had 11 sacks, while Haason Reddick had 16. Brandon Graham had 11 at the same time.

The secondary had the fourth-best interception rate in the NFL and the third-best opponent passer rating. Therefore, because their cornerbacks and safeties are ballhawks, it is difficult to pass on them in any situation.

If the Eagles can maintain their current level of dominance on both sides of the ball and stay somewhat healthy, they will win 12 games. They must also carry out their plan as they did in 2022.

Second thought on why Philadelphia Eagles, can not win 11.5 games

The linebackers are this team’s lone real area of weakness. It is not, however, a substantial one. But because the Eagles may be run over by teams, they have to make adjustments.

The Eagles’ schedule has gotten harder while also getting weaker. They will take on the New York Jets on October 15. They’ve never lost to the Jets, but this year they’ll have to defeat Aaron Rodgers. They face the Miami Dolphins in the ensuing week.

Their first matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys will take place on November 5. After that, they will get a week off before facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. On December 3, they’ll host the 49ers for a rematch of the NFC Championship game. In the same way, they then play the Giants, Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks in that sequence.

Because of their questionable linebackers, the Eagles won’t win 12 games. The latter two months of the timetable are also extremely demanding.

Philadelphia Eagles Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Betting Pick

The Eagles remain a fantastic squad. However, in 2023 the competition will be much tougher. What we anticipate from the Eagles is a small decline.