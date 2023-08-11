Ascertaining Skill Levels For New Remote Employees: Tips For Savvy Employers 

Traditional strategies for evaluating the aptitude of remote workers, especially newcomers, may not be suitable in an increasingly digitally driven environment. Forward-thinking employers must modify their assessment techniques to ensure that they hire individuals who possess the necessary skills to further their business objectives.

Capitalise on the Potential of Virtual Interviews

Remote interviews should not just be limited to a routine question-answer approach. It’s a good idea to utilise case-based queries and live tasks, which will help you gain a deeper understanding of a candidate’s problem-solving abilities, adaptability, and performance under stress.

Virtual interviews can also provide a glimpse into a candidate’s communication skills, which is crucial if they will be interacting with clients or other team members. Keep an eye out for their clarity of speech, articulateness, and attentiveness during the conversation. Even over a video call, their body language can offer some clues about their confidence and professionalism.

Thoroughly Analyse Their Past Work

Past experience can often serve as a trustworthy indicator of a candidate’s skill set. Request that applicants to bring along portfolios or examples of their past work. Critically examine this evidence, focusing not only on the final product but also the journey. What was the complexity of the projects they managed? How significant were the outcomes?

Implement Trial Tasks

Trial tasks offer you the opportunity to assess a candidate’s abilities within a practical framework. By assigning a project similar to what they would handle if hired, you can judge their expertise, innovation, time management, and adherence to instructions.

Though this method may necessitate more time and potentially a form of compensation for the candidate, the return on investment is often worth it. Always be transparent about your expectations and provide comprehensive instructions for these tasks to ensure fairness.

Deploy Skill Evaluation Tests

Skill evaluation tests offer quantifiable measures to ascertain the competence of your potential staff. These assessments can range from coding tests for tech-based roles to writing and editing exams for content creators. This is a chance to gauge technical abilities directly related to the tasks the remote worker will be handling.

Conduct Reference Verification

Reference checks persist as a perennial method for employers to validate the information provided by candidates. Contact the provided referees, posing specific questions regarding the candidate’s skill set, work ethics, and suitability for remote work.

While some people may be reluctant to offer negative feedback about a former employee, you can frequently discern subtleties in their responses. Remember, an overly positive recommendation does not supersede your judgment; it simply serves to corroborate your prior observations.

Observe Their Onboarding Journey

The onboarding journey serves as a valuable phase to evaluate your new recruit’s level of competence. Their capacity to comprehend instructions, inclination to seek clarifications, and eagerness to engage can all shed light on their work values and abilities.

This initial stage is an excellent period to observe their interaction with other team members and their ease of blending into your work culture. By focusing on these nuanced indicators, you can identify potential issues early, preventing them from escalating into larger complications.

Assess Remote Work Proficiencies

While technical skills are fundamental, don’t underestimate the significance of remote work competencies. These comprise digital proficiency, self-motivation, time management, and communication skills. How well-acquainted is the candidate with digital collaboration tools? How do they structure their workday?

Investigate candidates’ past experiences with remote work, inquire about their strategies for maintaining focus, and how they deal with isolation or distractions. Their answers will provide an insight into how they’ll operate within a remote environment.

Promote a Culture of Continuous Learning

One of the most potent ways to assess an employee’s skills is by fostering a culture of continuous learning within your organization. When you endorse a culture of continual upskilling and reskilling, you can measure the flexibility and adaptability of your new employees.

Continuous learning also equips employees to keep pace with the latest industry trends and technologies, creating a mutually beneficial situation for both the organization and the employee.

Final Thoughts

Onboarding remote employees presents a distinctive set of challenges for employers. However, with appropriate strategies and tools, you can accurately gauge the abilities of your potential recruits. By deploying these methods, employers can make informed decisions, ensuring they onboard individuals with high proficiency levels who are the ideal fit for their remote teams. Ultimately, successful remote hiring hinges on identifying the perfect combination of technical skills, adaptability, and a propensity for remote work.