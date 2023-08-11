EnerMech wins £12m contract for new facility in Congo

GLOBAL solutions specialists EnerMech has been awarded a five-year £12m contract with TotalEnergiesEP for a new facility in Congo.

The facility will include crane and lifting maintenance equipment, riser pulling systems, tensioning systems, and onshore and offshore parts supply for three offshore sectors.

EnerMech has established a new entity, EnerMech Congo, to carry out the work and has sub-contracted a local Congolese company, Congo Services, to assist in the delivery.

The company is recruiting local Congolese personnel in onshore contract support roles with experienced local maintenance crew personnel being provided by the sub-contractor.

The new facility will be located in Pointe-Noire, the second-largest city in Congo.

The new facility will benefit the area through the establishment of an additional lasting technical provision and local employment opportunities.

EnerMech has previously worked with TotalEnergies SE on projects across the African continent and has also worked in Congo, on contract to Technip on the Moho Nord project.

Steve Swanson, Vice President, Africa for EnerMech, said: “We have a well-established relationship with TotalEnergies which goes back many years.

“We’re very pleased that they continue to see the value of the trusted and experienced service that we provide and chose EnerMech to work with them on this new project.”

Paul Cockerill, Regional Director for Africa, Middle East & Caspian added: “EnerMech has been very successful in securing new, and retaining, existing cranes and lifting, operations and maintenance contracts in a number of locations.

“This is due to many factors including delivery of well thought out execution plans, with a highly detailed focus on solution delivery and, more importantly, our safety culture.

“[Also] to our highly qualified project management Contract Support Engineers and project engineers who bring their own expertise and many years of industry experience.

“We are committed to not only adhering to, but exceeding, local content requirements through engagement of our global network of Subject Matter Experts with minimal ex-pat project resourcing.

“We have a highly successful, proactive regional employee training and development plan.

“Where possible, as is the case here with Congo Services, we engage in-country subcontractors and utilize local supply chains.”