DONATIONS have flooded in for a mixed martial arts (MMA) starlet who has been deemed “lucky to be alive” after being dragged under a bus.

Liam McCracken had been out on a run on Tuesday in Huyton, Merseyside when he was hit by a bus, being dragged underneath the vehicle and becoming stuck for over an hour.

Liam McCracken. (C) Facebook

The 22-year-old was eventually rescued by emergency services and was rushed to Aintree Hospital, Liverpool where it was discovered he had broken a number of bones in his back, pelvis, ribs and legs.

The young dad-of-one now requires plastic surgery for wounds on his limbs and face, and is undergoing full rehabilitation.

The circumstances mean Liam from Prescot, Merseyside is unable to provide for partner Eva and their one-year-old daughter Myla, resulting in family establishing a £30,000 fundraiser to support the trio.

Well-known in the UK MMA scene, Liam represented Team England in the 2019 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships.

Liam was also scheduled to face opponent Tony Silva at the Anthony Pettis FC 8: Fight Night event in October, competing in the lightweight division.

Colleague Sarah Law set up the GoFundMe page yesterday, writing in the description: “Yesterday, we had some devastating news about a massive pillar in our community.

“Liam McCracken was unfortunately hit by a bus, leaving him with a host of serious injuries. He is lucky to be alive.

“He has broken bones in his back, pelvis, ribs and legs as well as requiring plastic surgery for several wounds on his face and limbs.

“Liam’s primary source of income is coaching and fighting but both will be on hold for the foreseeable future whilst he looks to complete his rehabilitation.

“We’ve set up this GoFundMe to help Liam’s young family to support him with full-time care as he makes his way back to health.

“Liam is one of the brightest sparks in UK MMA and one of the most loved young men you could wish to meet.

“He has recently become a father, so any help at this time is massively appreciated by everyone at Aspire.”

Pictured: Liam in hospital. (C) Sarah Law.

Donations have since flooded in for the MMA star, with the fundraiser already boasting a whopping £28,492 at the time of writing.

Many shared their support for Liam, leaving messages of sympathy for the young family.

Marc McNally wrote: “Wishing you the speediest recovery, mate. I was gutted hearing the news. Top lad and top talent. Take care, Liam.”

Graham Finney said: “Only met and worked with Liam once but this is heartbreaking to read and hope he makes a full recovery.

“So much love and support being shown in the fight scene but if anyone can share this please do.”

Angela Birch commented: “Quick recovery and hope you and your young family get all the support you need.

“I don’t know you but seen [sic] the link through Trident Martial arts page which my son goes to and know how much dedication you guys put into your careers.”

Michael Meyler added: “Life is hard enough. Don’t know the lad but he’s facing his toughest fight yet. He will come out undefeated. God bless, fella. We’re all with you.”

Speaking to Sarah Law today, she said: “Liam is that one person that is always there for others. He will always help pick others up. He’s the one a lot of people go to look up to if they need help .

“I have never heard one bad word spoken about him in all the years I have known him. He’s a young father who literally lives and does everything for his little girl and his partner.

“I can honestly say I have never met anyone like him. His dedication to his family, friends, teammates and sport is like nothing I have ever seen before – he’s truly one of a kind.”

To donate to the fundraiser, you can visit the link here: https://gofund.me/6b5946a5