Premium developer lays foundations for growth

Square & Crescent invests in team and offices to cement success

A LEADING developer is building on continued success and growing ambition by expanding its team by 30% and doubling the size of its prime Edinburgh West End office.

Square & Crescent has added eight staff over 18 months, including two at director-level, to facilitate future growth and to deliver projects including its flagship Royal Meadows development – the restoration of the former Royal Hospital for Sick Children into luxury apartments and townhouses.

As a result of the expanding team, Square & Crescent has also taken over the ground floor of its Walker Street townhouse base, adding a large boardroom, a smaller meeting room and breakout staff area to its existing first floor premises.

Simon Cook, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director said: “We’ve been fortunate at Square & Crescent to have always had such a dedicated and skilled team. Our recent appointments have already added an abundance of value and settled in very quickly.

“Growth in challenging market conditions has been a big achievement in the past year and a half. Investing in our business and bringing in the right people to add expertise, support and fresh thinking allows us to deliver and consider increasingly ambitious projects.”

Since the start of 2022, the firm has added Daniel Donald in the role of Project Director and Graham Sutherland as Commercial Director, bringing vast experience and leadership qualities.

A further six staff at management level have joined, including a mix of office and site-based roles.

Renowned for its sensitive refurbishment of heritage properties in prime Edinburgh locations, the developer is building an increasing reputation for new build and construction projects

As well as the landmark project at the former children’s hospital, Square & Crescent has started work at Henderson Place, a 42-apartment new build development between Stockbridge and Canonmills. The developer is also project managing the construction of a 50-unit flatted development on Lanark Road, with the project on track for completion by the end of this year.

Euan Marshall, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, said: “Our business is evolving and having access to a larger pool of in-house talent broadens the scope of work that we can take on.

“We have built our reputation on the quality of end-product and the excellent level of service that we deliver. That is something that we will ensure does not change as the business grows and diversifies.

“While it’s clear that we will be operating in an everchanging market for some time to come, it’s an exciting time for our business as we adapt and work to bring more premium homes to Edinburgh’s city centre.”

Square & Crescent is a widely regarded residential developer with a primary focus on the acquisition, development and refurbishment of beautiful homes.

Founded in 2013, Square & Crescent has since gone on to build a strong track record and trusted reputation in providing some of the best residential conversion projects over the past 10 years, making a move in recent years into developing unique new build homes, providing exceptional and sustainable modern living in a variety of different locations within Edinburgh.

For more information on Square & Crescent, visit https://squareandcrescent.com/