Diageo Archive hosts a major global archive conference in Scotland

The DIAGEO Archive is set to host a major global archive conference this week in collaboration with The ICA Section on Business Archives (SBA) in Scotland.

The conference will take place at Diageo’s multi-award winning whisky experience Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Edinburgh.

Over 120 business archivists from across the world will come together to share best practices and innovative approaches to how business archives engage with their audiences.

Christine McCafferty. Credits: Frame.

This will explore the power of storytelling and new ways of sharing the heritage behind their brands and businesses.

The Diageo global Archive located in Menstrie is home to over 5,000 square metres of storage, the equivalent of 55 football pitches.

Christine McCafferty, Head of Archives and her team are responsible for managing the history and heritage behind Diageo’s world-famous spirit brands.

Christine will host the ICA-SBA annual conference at Johnnie Walker Princes Street this week, she said: “It is a great honour to host this conference, we can’t wait to showcase the great work we do at our respective Archives in Diageo and to hear what our peers are doing around the world.

“I can’t think of a better place to host this than Johnnie Walker Princes Street, where engaging storytelling and experiences is at the heart of everything we do.”

Business archives play a vital role in understanding the heritage of brands, shaping their identity and future, and providing evidence of actions and achievements that inform businesses as they present themselves today and grow into the future.

The ICA Section on Business Archives (SBA) aims to support the preservation and use of the archives of business worldwide.

Alexander Bieri, Chairman of ICA‘s Section on Business Archives, said: “The SBA is the only body which allows archivists to learn about best practice on a global level.

It is therefore of outstanding importance to the archives of global businesses who share unique challenges – we are very grateful that Diageo will host us in 2023 at its beautiful Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh.”

For more information on the Diageo Archive or to take a 360 degree virtual tour, please visit: https://www.diageo.com/en/news-and-media/stories/2020/the-diageo-archive-becomes-virtua