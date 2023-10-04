OIL well integrity and production optimisation company Coretrax has strengthened its Eastern Hemisphere leadership team with a trio of appointments to support growth in the region.

Neil Killoh joins Coretrax in the role of country manager for Australia, New Zealand and Papa New Guinea, which marks the company’s first appointment in the region.

Malek Abed will take on the position of country manager for Qatar and David Smith has been appointed as Eastern Hemisphere sales manager.

Originally from Aberdeen, Neil brings more than 30 years’ industry experience with a specific focus on wellbore intervention and downhole drilling tools.

“With demand for our well lifecycle technology continuing to escalate, this latest round of appointment highlights our commitment to continued expansion,” said Coretrax CEO John Fraser

He has spent the past 15 years in Perth, Australia where he held senior roles including general manager at Tasman Oil Tools and more recently, district manager for Australia, New Zealand and Papa New Guinea at IOT Energy Services.

In his new role, Neil will remain based in Perth and lead operations to strengthen relationships with clients and build on the company’s existing foundations within the region.

Malek Abed joins Coretrax from Baker Hughes where he spent the last four years in project management roles.

Prior to this, he worked at SLB for more than 20 years in a range of technical and operations positions.

Located at the company’s well-established base in Doha, Qatar, Malek will be responsible for driving business performance, while working with local agents to support further growth.

Based in Dubai, David Smith brings over 10 years’ experience in technical sales, business development and operations management.

He was most recently business development and sales manager at Motive Offshore.

As Eastern Hemisphere sales manager, David is responsible for defining, owning, and directing the overall sales strategy for the Eastern Hemisphere.

John Fraser, CEO of Coretrax said: “As we continue with our ambitious growth strategy, these latest appointments significantly strengthen our regional teams.

“We recognised the need to have a dedicated person in Australia to drive our operations across Asia Pacific and Neil’s knowledge of the local market will be highly valuable to the business as we expand our footprint in the region.

“The addition of Malek and David’s leadership will also be essential in executing existing projects as well as building on our healthy pipeline of new contracts,” he added.

“Their expertise and experience will be extremely valuable to the business moving forward.”

In the last 12 months, Coretrax has boosted its headcount by 20%, rising to 300 people, as demand for its solutions which support customers’ wells continues to increase.

The company has been active in the Middle East for more than a decade and has operational bases in the United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.