A SCOTTISH award-winning specialist flooring contractor, has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Ross Andrew as its first commercial director.

The Fife based Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS) has appointed Andrew to step up from his position as senior quantity surveyor to help lead the firm’s ongoing growth plans at its Rosyth headquarters.

The promotion completes a rapid rise for the 27-year-old Strathaven-born businessman, who joined ATS from JTC Furniture Group in Dundee three years ago where he held the position of assistant quantity surveyor.

ATS’s first Commercial Director Ross Andrew. Credits: PK Media.

“It’s been a very enjoyable three years with ATS and I’m delighted to take up the role of commercial director at an exciting phase of growth for the business,” he said.

“We have a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline and I’m looking forward to working closely with the senior executive team to keep us on our upward trajectory while still providing value for clients.

“It really is a special place to work and the culture which the boss Jason Lister has instilled in the company is second to none.

“There’s nobody here who sits at home on a Sunday night who doesn’t look forward to coming in on Monday morning and that speaks volumes. If it ever comes to that, it means we haven’t done our job.

“It’s also refreshing to work with people who don’t just settle for hitting a specific target, they are always looking to be innovative and develop things further.

“The construction industry is changing at pace and we are continually evolving as a business to meet sector trends. It’s going to be exciting helping drive ATS forward in the years to come.”

Key to his development has been working with renowned Scottish business coach Stevie Kidd and Ross added: “I value teamwork and continually invest in my personal and professional growth.

“Stevie has been working with ATS for some time now and it’s fair to say he has been an integral part of my career progression.”

Managing director Jason Lister said: “Ross is an ideal addition to our senior management team and I’m looking forward to him contributing to our ambitious growth plans.

“He has been a valuable member of the team for three years and is relishing the added responsibility that comes with this role. I am confident he will help take us to the next level as we continue to make our mark in the industry not only in Scotland but across the UK.”

For more information see https://atscreeding.co.uk/.