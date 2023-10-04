ANIMAL care charity Pet Fostering Service Scotland is calling for an end to restrictive housing policies after it saw a record number of people looking to put their pets up for fostering.

The charity has seen over 1,000 enquiries to use Pet Fostering Service Scotland’s aid this year, a rise in over 20% compared to last year.

It is now unable to find a foster home for all pets of owners in need, which could result in pets not having a safe place to stay.

With pets often abandoned by the people they depend on for care and support, Pet Fostering Service Scotland helps those in emergency situations who are eager to keep their furry companions.

Pets must often be abandoned by owners who want to keep them thanks to restricive no-pets housing policies

Due to a multitude of reasons, pet owners can experience serious disruption to their home lives, often resulting in the dilemma of how to survive whilst also keeping their beloved pet.

Pet Fostering Service Scotland is a charity which has been supporting pet owners for 40 years. Now, the charity is calling for a ban on restrictive housing policies.

Those who have been evicted and made homeless can often feel there is no option other than to abandon their pets.

According to the charity, implementing less restrictive housing policies could avoid situations like these taking place.

Often accommodation for those who have either been made homeless or require refuge has a no pet policy.

There has also been a rise in pet owners looking for new accommodation that accepts pets, currently having to wait one year for suitable housing to become available.

As a result, Pet Fostering Service Scotland has had to put pets into fostering for a year or longer, which is detrimental to the animal’s health as it is too long a period.

This can also be distressing for owners due to the loss of consistent and familiar companionship provided by pets.

The cost-of-living increase has had a significant impact on finding temporary accommodation for those who have been made homeless, as most housing options exclude the homing of pets.

Pet Fostering Service Scotland has processed over 1,000 enquiries for pet care across Scotland this year.

Of that number, 37% were from people in a homeless or re-housing situation and as a result could not care for their pets in the short term.

Bob Sinclair, Chair at Pet Fostering Service Scotland said: “For those who have been made homeless or are facing an emergency situation, being housed alongside their beloved pet is so important.

“The significance of the companionship between a pet and owner is important for wellbeing for both sides.

“Changing restrictive housing policies and allowing pets into temporary accommodation could be life changing for these individuals and result in far fewer abandonment scenarios.”

The Pet Fostering Service is non-chargeable and relies solely on donations for the work they provide, and volunteers can apply to become pet fosterers.

Pet fostering gives volunteers the companionship of a pet without the long-term responsibility and can bring a sense of reward from helping those in need, both human and animal.

The charity currently has over 300 volunteers.