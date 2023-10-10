Brit tries out bizarre hack to enhance curls in hair – by using lube

A BRIT has demonstrated a bizarre hair hack in an effort to enhance his natural curls – by using lube.

Shakeel Murtaza is a content creator who loves trying out different hair treatment methods to show his more than 300,000 followers.

In the 24-year-old’s latest video, he takes the advice of French hair stylist Romain Bergamaschi and uses a bottle of Durex lubricant to enhance his curls.

Shakeel Murtaza using lube to curl his hair.

The video begins with a short segment from Romain’s original clip showing him squirting a large dollop of lube into his hand before kneading it into his locks and drying with a diffuser.

The footage then cuts to Shakeel, from London, standing in an aisle of Boots, where he picks up and purchases a bottle of Durex’s aloe vera massage lube to try out the hack for himself.

The video then transitions to the content maker at home as he takes off his cap and proceeds to squeeze the lube out onto his palm and distribute it throughout his own hair.

Once applied and looking wet, Shakeel then also uses a diffuser to help the process along.

The finished product shows Shakeel’s black locks looking sleek and shiny, falling on either side of his face, as he smiles wryly into the camera, seemingly pleased with the end result.

Shakeel uploaded the clip to social media, where it has since racked up over 125,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments from sceptical users.

One media user joked: “‘What hair gel do you use?’ ‘Lube’.”

Another commented: “Boy math it’s two in one.”

A third user replied: “How about the smell?”

Another said: “Durex need to repost it.”

A fifth wrote: “Because this product is full of silicone, that’s why the result will be shiny and curly, but it will damage your hair after a while.”

Speaking today Shakeel said: “I absolutely love trying out hair hacks I see on social media.

“They’re some of my favourite videos to post but also film because I’m curious myself to see if they would actually work.

“For example, I have found that using a strainer as a diffuser when drying curly hair works quite well.

“When I first saw the video, I thought it was quite funny as I’ve never seen lube being used as a hair product but the more, I thought of it, I realised it does resemble hair gel so I thought why not try it out!

“When I tried it, again, I found it was similar to the hair gels I have used, although I don’t typically use them when trying to bring out my curls.

“It was very sticky and did make my hair feel slightly heavier than my typical hair creams but nonetheless it did the job and my curls were more defined and had little to no frizz.

“It also didn’t have a strong smell.”