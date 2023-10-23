Edinburgh hotel toasts to the next generation of surgeons

Graduates invited to check in on celebrations

AN EDINBURGH hotel is celebrating the city’s latest class of medical graduates who will soon embark on careers in surgery with an exclusive offer.

Medical graduates and their families who book directly with Ten Hill Place Hotel for winter graduations, will receive a complimentary perfect serve of 1505 Gin per person and £10 food and beverage credit per night of their stay.

The Old Town hotel makes up part of the portfolio managed by Surgeons Quarter– the commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RSCEd) – which puts profits into improving surgical standards and patient outcomes worldwide.

Located at 10 Hill Place, the hotel is approximately a 10-minute walk from both Usher Hall and McEwan Hall which will see the classes of 2023 graduate this winter.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director of Surgeons Quarter said: “We want to welcome future members of the RSCEd to our campus and congratulate them on this prestigious career milestone, and for becoming part of the medical community in Edinburgh with roots going back 500+ years.

“Graduations are a special and memorable time for students, friends and family to celebrate the students’ hard work this far and we want to help commemorate this special occasion.”

Offer valid on stays booked on 25 and 26 October, and 22 November – 1 December, subject to avail-ability. Those looking to activate the deal should call 0131 662 2080 or email [email protected] and quote: “GRADUATION 2023”.

Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus. It includes facilities for conferences, meetings, private events, parties, weddings and its own four-star hotel Ten Hill Place as well as Café 1505 and SQ Travel.

Profits from the Surgeons Quarter portfolio go towards the advancement of surgery and the improvement of patient outcomes worldwide.

More information about Surgeons Quarter can be found at: https://www.surgeonsquarter.com/