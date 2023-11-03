A CANADIAN has told of how the Scots delicacy of deep-fried Mars bars are not actually approved of by its maker.

Deep-fried Mars bars have become something of a phenomenon since their creation in 1992, originating in The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

However, despite their calorie-packed popularity, the treat was panned by Mars, Inc in 2012, when the company announced that the deep-frying of Mars bars was “not authorised or endorsed” by them.

Canadian content creator Dougie Sharpe recalled the tale in a video yesterday which begins with him saying: “Fun fact, Mars does not approve of deep-fried Mars bars because deep-frying a Mars bar goes against their commitment to promote a ‘healthy and active lifestyle‘.

“The deep-fried Mars bar was invented by John Davie at Carron’s Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Scotland in 1992.

“Since its introduction, it’s become Scotland’s unofficial national dish behind haggis.

“Carron’s Fish Bar owner Lorraine Watson mentioned to reporters [that] she was thinking of applying for European Protected Status for the chip shop’s invention, which would put it on the same level as Parma ham or Champagne.

“She received a letter from Mars’ legal team saying [that] if she were to file for European Protected Status, they would not be able to support her bid as deep-frying a Mars bar goes against their commitment of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“The legal team also requested that Lorraine put a disclaimer on the chip shop’s menu stating that Mars bar does not endorse or authorize the deep-fried version of their candy bar sold at Lorraine’s shop.”

Dougie Sharpe shared the video to social media yesterday with the caption: “Mars Bar does not approve of deep-fried Mars bars because deep-frying a Mars bar goes against their commitment to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.”

The video has since received over 27,000 likes and more than 300 comments from users left stunned by the revelation.

One social media user wrote: “Since when is a Mars bar healthy?”

Another said: “Trust me it’s not that popular here.”

A third replied: “We all know it’s deep-fried haggis that’s goated.”

Another wrote: “Living a healthy lifestyle is worth its weight in gold!”

Lorraine Watson, owner of The Carron Fish Bar. Credits: Facebook.

Lorraine Watson, owner of the Carron Fish Bar, flies a large banner outside the chippy that reads: “The Carron Fish Bar (formerly the Haven) Birthplace of the World-Famous Deep-Fried Mars Bar.”

Despite Mars requesting that she remove it and Aberdeenshire council asking her to consider removing it, Lorraine did not comply, and the banner remains there today.

She said in 2015 to the Press and Journal: “From a business point of view that is a ridiculous request because tourists come here from all over the world, and they purchase their deep-fried Mars bars.

“I think that is helping to promote tourism in Scotland. At this time of the year, we’ll do anything between 150 to 200 of them a week and 99% of that is to tourists.

“I could understand if it was damaged or ripped or torn but it isn’t. I was offended, I was angry, and my first reaction was there is no way I am taking that banner down.

“It has been there since 2006 and prior to that there was another banner. The council should have better things to do.”

Legend has it that the deep-fried Mars bar was created when the previous owner was asked to experiment with the chocolate bar by a group of local school kids – who enjoyed the results.

Lorraine also claims that no one could ever get a deep-fried Mars bar of the same quality cooking them at home as only chip shops had fryers that could cook them at the required 177C.