SCOTS dog owners have been issued a warning after an otherwise healthy young dog suddenly died from an “unusual illness” following a walk on the peach.

The anonymous dog owner had allegedly walked his pup along a beach in Monifieth, Angus last week when, following the stroll, the pooch began to have bouts of sickness and diarrhoea.

Monifieth beach in Monifieth, Angus. (C) Google Maps.

Despite being vaccinated, the owner claims the young dog’s health deteriorated and she was diagnosed with parvovirus – a fatal disease that attacks the intestines of unvaccinated dogs.

Some are speculating that the infectious disease was spread through walking into abandoned dog poo in the local area – whilst others posited that “parvo” is being spread by sewage drained into the beach.

The anonymous post was shared online on Wednesday, set out to warn dog owners of the risks they may face when walking dogs along beaches or play parks.

The poster added that, since the incident, there have been multiple reports of dogs catching the disease.

They wrote in the post: “Parvovirus warning. Please keep avoiding walking dogs at beach/playing fields.

“This message was posted 14/11/23. Last night I got one of the saddest messages ever from a customer.

“His young, healthy, inoculated dog was sick a couple of times yesterday. [It] turned out to be [parvovirus] and she passed away.

“He had had her for a walk at Monifieth beach on Thursday and has since heard it is rife with parvo.”

They then added the warning: “Please be careful and watch out for any unusual behaviour or sickness from your dogs.”

The post received dozens of likes, comments and shares as many shocked residents shared their thoughts.

Susan Lyall wrote: “Not just beach area. This virus is all over, can be picked up in any area.”

Vicky Gemmell said: “That will be from the sewage water getting drained into the beach. I see they are trying again to make it go straight out but never seems to work.”

Dawn Elrick commented: “More likely from the amount of dog poo lying about. Parvovirus can survive for months in harsh environments.”

Pictured: The warning. (C) Facebook.

Lucy Reid added: “Oh my God, this has happened so much now.”

Colin Wares wrote: “I cut a path from my back gate to the Dichty [Burn] path, this morning. There were seven dog c***s. That’s how parvovirus spreads.

“Totally inconsiderate and dangerous for dogs. I now have a camera set up. I will know who you are.”

Parvovirus is an infectious disease that can affect a range of dogs, including puppies aged between six weeks and six months old. Unvaccinated dogs are also more susceptible to being infected.

It is often spread through contact with bodily fluids such as vomit and faecal matter. The disease can present in symptoms such as bloody diarrhoea, sickness, loss of appetite and fever.

Tragically, in many cases, the disease can prove to be fatal for the dog.

The Blue Cross advises: “If you recognise the symptoms of parvo in your own dog, call your vet immediately.

“Tell them what symptoms your dog or puppy has, and whether or not they’ve come into contact with a dog with confirmed parvovirus.

“Keep your dog away from other dogs as it spreads easily.”