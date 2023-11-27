WELSH football fans were left in stitches after the country’s official Football Association (FA) took a cheeky dig following the referee’s controversial Euro qualifier decision.

The Welsh FA took to social media almost immediately after the full-time whistle had gone in the country’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Turkey on Tuesday in Cardiff.

The game finished a goal apiece, but Wales were continually left fuming with Slovenian referee Matej Jug, who turned down no less than three first-half appeals for Welsh penalties.

The Welsh FA tweeted just an hour after full-time asking fans to become referees. Credit: FA Wales

The Dragons would have more salt rubbed into their wounds when Jug eventually did blow for a soft penalty for the opposition – allowing Turkey to level the game and consigning Wales to the play-offs.

Whilst the players and management would still be in the stadium conducting media interviews, the admin of the FA Wales account left no doubt the thoughts of the country.

The account composed and shared a three-word post on Tuesday evening, simply writing: “Become a referee.”

The post included a link to allow for any future aspiring referees to join a programme which would train them to become a fully qualified official.

An image along with the tweet shows a Welsh FA referee brandishing both his yellow and red cards and putting them back in his pocket.

However, it was the timing of the tweet which left Welsh fans howling as the account posted the tweet at exactly 11:11pm – an hour after full time.

The post received over 2,100 likes with dozens of comments from Wales fans who were quick to applaud the admin for their sense of humour and quick thinking.

One said: “The timing.”

Another added: “Nice timing.”

A third replied: “I’d be better than that one tonight, that’s for sure.”

Another commented: “That a hint about the performance of today’s [referee] lads?”

A fifth responded: “Timing is everything.”

Wales will now host Ukraine, Finland or Iceland in a one-legged play-off semi-final on 21 March.

If they are victorious, they will move on to a play-off final against Poland or Estonia on 26 March.