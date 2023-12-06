Beaver release approved at new Cairngorms National Park sites

NATURESCOT has approved a licence application from the Cairngorms National Park Authority to release up to six beaver families in the park.

They will be released at agreed sites in the upper River Spey catchment.

The decision will help increase the current range of beavers in Scotland, as set out as a priority in Scotland’s Beaver Strategy 2022-2045.

The approval marks the fifth catchment to which beavers have either been officially granted permission to remain or have been released.

Beaver populations have already been established in Tayside, on the Forth, in Knapdale and Loch Lomond.

The application from the Park Authority was assessed by NatureScot in line with the Scottish Code for Conservation Translocations, which considers issues including site suitability, potential impacts on neighbouring land management, and community interests.

NatureScot has assessed the catchment as highly favourable for beavers, with a low risk of beaver/human conflict.

An environmental report highlights parts of the River Spey catchment have long been identified as one of the most suitable locations for beaver releases.

NatureScot considers that establishing a new population in the River Spey will bring many biodiversity and ecosystem benefits to the Cairngorms National Park and make a significant contribution to beaver restoration in Scotland.

Donald Fraser, NatureScot Head of Wildlife Management, said: “This decision marks a significant milestone for beaver restoration in Scotland, bringing this keystone species back to one of our biggest river catchments with huge potential for beavers to contribute to habitat restoration and biodiversity enhancement in the Cairngorms National Park.

“We also appreciate and understand both the support and legitimate concerns articulated by farmers and crofters throughout the consultation process.

“We are satisfied that the monitoring and mitigation plans set out by the Cairngorms National Park Authority, alongside our existing Beaver Mitigation Scheme, will sufficently address any potential conflicts that may arise.”

The licence permits the release of up to six beaver families (pairs with dependent young) at the agreed sites in the first year.

It also allows for future additional releases at other sites over the next five years, bringing the total up to 15 beaver families.

Any additional releases or sites would be subject to approval by the NatureScot licensing team.

The beavers will be trapped and taken under license from areas where they are having a negative impact on Prime Agricultural Land and where mitigation measures have not been successful or are not possible.

The beavers will undergo appropriate health screening before being released.