A SCOTS football fan was left stunned after he spotted the spitting image of former Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor in his toothpaste.

Brandon Morrow was brushing his teeth in his bathroom before calling it a night on Sunday when he spat his toothpaste into the sink.

However, the Stirling native quickly spotted what he reckons is an uncanny resemblance to the 41-year-old shot stopper in the residue.

Brandon was shocked when he looked down at his toothpaste and saw the Rangers legend. Credit: Brandon Morrow

Brandon shared his discovery with his pals, who were left howling at his claims, and shared the apparent resemblance to social media.

An image shows the stainless-steel plug at the bottom of the sink covered with residue from Brandon’s toothpaste.

In the centre of the image a face can be made out which bears a ridiculous resemblance to the Rangers Hall of Fame ‘keeper.

The residue has created two spaces for the goalkeeper’s eyes as well as his nose and mouth leaving Brandon stunned by the odd creation.

He immediately messaged his pals via messaging service WhatsApp writing: “Call me crazy right but why does my toothpaste look like Allan McGregor?”

Despite reckoning he’d stumbled on something, Barndon’s pals were less impressed, jokingly telling him to “f**k off”.

The image was shared online by Brandon’s friend Aaron Fraser over the weekend with the sarcastic caption: “The resemblance is frightening to be fair.”

It received over 3,200 likes with Aaron himself adding: “You’re needing to borrow my glasses mate.”

Fellow footy fan Nathan Stapes joked: “Spitting image was right there.”

Allan McGregor made 357 Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers keeping 155 clean sheets in his time at Ibrox.

He left the club highly decorated, winning every possible domestic honour and twice being a runner-up in the UEFA Europa League.