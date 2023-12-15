Community volunteers enjoy some Christmas cheer

VOLUNTEERS from charities in Aberdeen will be getting in the Christmas spirit this week in recognition of their work across the community.

Aberdeen-headquartered technology company Xergy has donated dinner and drinks for up to 26 volunteers at the city’s Station Hotel on December 15.

The dinner is in recognition of Aberdeen Football Community Trust (AFCT) and Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) for their work in supporting initiatives across the northeast of Scotland.

AFCT work with people of all ages and backgrounds to improve their physical and mental wellbeing and maximise the potential of local communities.

They focus on how to inspire and empower people, especially young people, through education and physical activity.

Community Trust chief executive Liz Bowie said: “Christmas is normally one of the busiest times of the year for the Trust and all our volunteers work so hard to help others.

“We are grateful to Xergy for enabling us to say ‘Thank you’ and give people a chance to enjoy the festive season in style.”

CFINE is a charity and social enterprise which provides access to support services for families and individuals across Aberdeenshire who are experiencing financial hardship.

CFINE is also the FareShare Regional Centre for Grampian, Highlands & Islands, redistributing in-date surplus produce to charities and organisations.

CFINE chief executive Fiona Rae said: “In the past 12 months we have supported more than 35,000 individuals and families with access to emergency food and additional support services.

“This is an amazing gesture by Xergy and the recognition of CFINE’s work and of the volunteers is hugely appreciated – thank you”

Xergy co-founder Colin Manson said: “When we were planning our own staff party for this year, we thought it would be good to also give something back to and say thanks to the volunteers who help others.

“Christmas is a time for sharing and the work the Trust and CFINE do in Aberdeen and the north east has been recognised as having significant benefits for communities and people of all ages.”