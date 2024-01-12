A BRIT was left in stitches as her husband accidentally flashed his bare bum to neighbours thanks to a wardrobe malfunction whilst chasing a dog.

Social media user known only as “Tracy” and her hubby had been looking after their daughter’s dog Dolly yesterday and had let the pooch out for one last pee before bed.

However, Tracy’s husband didn’t anticipate Dolly bolting out the door in chase of a fox, and so set out after the runaway dog whilst calling her name,

However, the poor hubby failed to realise that his dressing gown was tucked into its cord at the back, leaving little to the imagination as he followed the dog down the road in hot pursuit.

The hilarious footage, captured from the perspective of a Ring doorbell camera, shows the street outside Tracy’s house under a blanket of darkness.

Across the street, the silhouette of a fox can be seen darting down the road right as Dolly is let out for her pee.

The dog immediately eyes the animal and bolts off in pursuit as her minder can be heard bellowing her name in earnest.

Dolly darts across the road and out of sight as Tracy’s panicked husband comes into frame running after her, whilst clad in his blue dressing gown.

Pictured: The hilarious moment. (C) @user2359132348141

The bloke runs after the pooch, still shouting her name, but appears so distracted by the chase that he fails to notice his entire rear end on display below his accidentally tucked-in gown.

The hubby’s bum is caught on camera as he manages to gain Dolly’s attention, who quickly returns to her relieved guardian.

The pair turn to head back to the front door, with Tracy’s husband – in his Adidas sliders – still seemingly completely unaware that his bare bum is now facing the windows of the neighbouring houses.

Tracy took to social media last night to share the hilarious video, writing: “When looking after your daughter’s dog and your husband lets her out for a wee [sic], she chases a fox and my husband panics, not realising he’s tucked his dressing gown in his belt. I’m crying.”

The clip received over 1,980 likes and dozens of comments from users left in stitches by the full moon on show.

One person wrote: “How the heck didn’t he feel the cold on his cheeks?”

Another joked: “Saw the full moon.

A third commented: “‘Little bit of sunshine – little bit of full moon maybe. Amazing.”

A fourth added: “I’m crying. The bare bum.”