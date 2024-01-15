Scottish boiler company looks to the future with new appointment

A SCOTTISH boiler company has launched a new era with the appointment of Dougie Bell as managing director (MD), with previous MD Mark Glasgow becoming chairman.

Bell, who steps up from his role as The Edinburgh Boiler Company‘s operations director, also becomes a partner in the Dalkeith-based firm.

Glasgow has been at the helm since setting up the company in 2015, with the move into a new strategic role to allow him to focus on further growth plans for one of Scotland’s leading heating and renewables specialists.

The Edinburgh Boiler Company has seen a major uptake in private solar PV and heat pumps since expanding its services last year.

A new era is underway at the Edinburgh Boiler Company.

It will also allow him to become more heavily involved in the expansion plans of the Energy Training Academy which he set up in 2022 with the aim of upskilling gas engineers into renewables while also delivering training programmes for youngsters setting out on their own employment journeys.

Last year saw EBC win a place on the £728m Warmworks framework which will deliver the Scottish Government’s Heat in Buildings Scotland National Scheme, launched in October 2023 and will last for a minimum term of five years.

Glasgow said: “This is by far the most significant appointment I have made since setting the company up nine years ago.

“It’s been a journey I will never forget, from starting out as basically a man and van to employing 40 members of staff as we moved away from just installing boilers to establishing ourselves at the forefront of solar PV and heat pump installation.

“This is the start of a new era for the business and is the right decision for its ongoing development.

“Dougie came in as our first operations director nearly 18 months ago and has been responsible for a lot of our progress to date, particularly achieving the ISO and MCS certifications.

“He will bring fresh energy, vision and impetus.

“He commands respect from the staff, is firm but fair, and is perfectly suited to the position of managing director.

“I am fortunate to have someone of his capabilities in this position and my new role allows me to focus on further developing the Edinburgh Boiler Company, help progress the exciting plans we have for the Energy Training Academy and work harder on our involvement with the local community which is a big driver for me.

“The foundations are now in place for us to really kick on.

“With me becoming chairman and Dougie having a free role as MD, it’s a powerful combination which will keep driving us forward at pace.”

Bell, who is based in Galashiels, said: “We want to be at the forefront of creating eco-friendly heating solutions and creating local jobs that meet the growing demands of a more environmentally conscious market.

“It’s a real honour to be made managing director of a company which commands such a strong reputation among our clients and peers.

“It’s a significant step up in my career and represents a genuine professional milestone.

“It’s a huge vote of confidence in my abilities to steer the Edinburgh Boiler Company into its next chapter, for which I am extremely grateful.

“We have strong foundations in place thanks to the great work done by Mark and the team over the years and I’m very much looking forward to accelerating further growth while continuing to deliver the quality and reliability which has underpinned our success to date.

“Community engagement and working with local charities will be at the core of our business ethos as we keep making a positive impact both locally and in the broader industry.”