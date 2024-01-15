Scotland-headquartered tech company opens Broughty Ferry office

A SCOTLAND-headquartered technology company has opened an office in Broughty Ferry to tap into a pool of developer talent to support increasing demand for its project management software, Proteus.

Xergy has also opened a new office in Perth, Australia as the international rollout of Proteus continues.

The new office will create 10 new roles initially, taking Xergy’s total workforce to 34, with more planned.

Headquartered in Scotland’s energy capital, Aberdeen, with an office in the United Arab Emirates, Xergy has invested £9.2m in the development of the project management software which is helping companies in their digital transformation.

Led by energy industry stalwarts, James McCallum and Colin Manson, Xergy brings together a team with decades of project management experience and software design and development talent.

Proteus is an intelligent, integrated software that improves the delivery of complex energy, engineering and infrastructure projects.

It allows users to gain better control, visibility, accuracy, and productivity, across their projects.

It is used by multiple global organisations to support digital transformation and project delivery, including significant energy sector clients in the UK and engineering companies in Australia.

As a software platform with a project management system at its heart, Proteus has proved to be popular with customers for its intuitive ease of use but also its proven ability to increase efficiency by removing needless cost and improving utilisation rates and project profitability.

It integrates seamlessly with third-party software and databases, providing a single source of visibility for all projects and data.

Colin Manson, Xergy co-founder, said: “Our Broughty Ferry office will ensure we can tap into the rich talent pool of software developers and engineers in Tayside’s technology corridor.

“The team we are building in this region will support our growing presence in the energy sector in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“Our new Australian office, in the heart of Perth’s business district, is a direct result of the business opportunities arising through strong relationships we have built in the APAC region.

“As more companies understand how Proteus supports their digitisation goals and delivers better margins, we are gearing up to support them on the ground.?

“Proteus is a game-changer, making digital transformation a simple reality rather than an over-complicated pipe dream and accelerates the move away from old-school spreadsheets.

“Designed by our project engineers it allows businesses to win tenders, optimise project performance, and maximise project returns across the energy, construction and infrastructure sectors.”