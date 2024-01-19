A SHOCKING video sees two youths terrorise shopkeepers, snatching one of their glasses and smashing them and then punching a window with a knuckle duster.

The pair of young yobs were filmed by two shopkeepers – a man and a woman – as they tried to gain entry to a shop on Broadway in Bexleyheath, Southeast London last Thursday.

The two throw a variety of horrid insults at the shopkeepers, with one of the pair taking the woman’s glasses and smashing them before calling the filming man a “brown c**t”.

The video begins with the female shopkeeper holding the door to the shop closed as the two aggressive youths stand outside.

The two boys, wearing Canada Goose jackets, push the door open and beckon for the man to come outside, whilst the woman demands that the two leave.

Suddenly, the taller of the two boys grabs the glasses from the woman’s face and steps back outside, promptly throwing them on the ground and stamping on them.

He picks them back up and throws them in the store, goading: “There’s your glasses. Go on, take them back.”

The man then rushes to pick the glasses up and shows them to the shorter of the two boys, who holds his hands up and says: “I ain’t done jack s**t boy (sic).”

The two then continue to demand that the male shopkeeper steps outside in some sort of bizarre offer for a fight, before the taller one shouts: “Oi you brown c**t, come out here.”

The pair continue to challenge the man and appear to refer to a previous altercation, with one of them pointing at his cheek and asking: “Does it still hurt?”

The woman then continues to demand that the two boys leave as the man films them, with the pair asking why he is filming youngsters and calling him a “nonce”.

The two – who claim they are both 15 – then pose up for the camera with the shorter one gesturing with both his middle fingers.

The shopkeepers discuss phoning the police, causing the taller boy to grow angry and desperate, as he boots the glass door and screams: “Come out here now.”

Hearing police sirens in the background, the taller boy then shockingly pulls a knuckle duster out of his pocket and proceeds to give two rather feeble raps on the window in an apparent attempt to break it.

He gives one last demand for the male shopkeeper to come outside before announcing: “You’re a little s**t c**t, that’s what you are. S**t c**t.”

He then turns and walks away with his pal, seemingly still seething that the shopkeepers wouldn’t respond to his threats.

The footage of the confrontation was posted to social media last Thursday with the caption: “Does anyone know who the proud parents are of these two bundles of joy?

“There’s another video of them punching the shop owner with them knuckle dusters.”

The video has since gained over 42,000 likes and more than 150 comments from users left stunned by the boys’ brazen actions.

One user said: “Wow, brass knuckles on too. At least there’s clear video of their faces so hopefully it catches up to them.

“And you have to wonder about their parents, because I couldn’t imagine grabbing glasses off of a woman and stomping on them.”

Another added: “We unironically just don’t need people like them in this world. It doesn’t get better after this.”

A third said: “How do they get so full of passionate hatred by that age. They haven’t even hit their first growth spurt.”

A fourth added: “If the shopkeeper (who had every right) punched out these underage kids, they’d have the book thrown at them.”