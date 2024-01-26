VICTIMS of crime are being given the opportunity to appeal lenient sentences thanks to new measures taken by a Cleveland support agency.

Stockton-based Victim Care and Advice Service (VCAS) has so far appealed sentences in three cases.

In a serious violence case, the two offenders had their sentences more than doubled.

The appeal to the Attorney General came after the original penalty was thought to be too lenient following the court case.

Dave Mead, Victim Services Manager at Safer Communities, tells professionals what to expect when they engage with Vcas

A VCAS spokesperson said: “The original sentence did not reflect the crime. There were so many aggravating factors.

“After the case went to the Court of Appeal, the new sentences were a massive result.

“This is about giving victims a voice within the court process.

“If they do not feel they get the sentence, which a crime deserves, we will support them throughout the process and go down the appeal route if they feel that is what they want.”

Cleveland PCC Steve Turner said: “I’m well aware of the frustrations many members of the public have when they see what they consider to be lenient sentences handed out to some criminals.

“As the victims’ champion for Cleveland, it is my duty to ensure that I do everything I possibly can to ensure those who suffer at the hands of criminals get the best possible outcome for themselves and their families.

“VCAS is a key commissioned service through my office and I am happy to hear about anything that puts victims’ needs first – particularly in the criminal justice process.

“Whilst we cannot, and will not, intervene in the justice process, it is right and proper that we support a service where victims can appeal sentences as it is one of the most effective ways for them to have their say – and get a punishment, which they believe fits the crime.”

VCAS started to help victims appeal sentences towards the end of last year.

Staff already have a success rate of more than 50 per cent when it comes to getting tougher sentences for victims of crime.

Since 2016, they have supported an estimated 15,360 victims.