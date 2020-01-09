Macfarlane Group Acquires Business of Armagrip

In line with its strategy of building the business through a combination of organic and acquisitive growth, Macfarlane Group PLC, (“Macfarlane”) the UK’s largest distributor of protective packaging, announces the acquisition of the business of Teesside-based Armagrip Limited (“Armagrip”).

Armagrip is a well-established protective packaging distribution business that focuses on customers primarily in the industrials sector across the North of England from its operating base in Chilton, Durham.

Armagrip generated sales revenue of £1.6m in 2019. Macfarlane has acquired the inventory and goodwill of the business for an undisclosed consideration. Armagrip has eight employees, all of whom will transfer across to Macfarlane.

Peter Atkinson, Chief Executive of Macfarlane, said:

“Armagrip is a successful, profitable business with a loyal customer base and an experienced team of people. I am confident that this acquisition will further strengthen Macfarlane’s business in the North of England.”