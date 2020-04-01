Anthony Stokes reveals he would ‘love’ to return to Hibs for a FOURTH time

ANTHONY STOKES has revealed he wants a fourth stint at Hibs after declaring himself ready to return to British football.

The Republic of Ireland international concedes that his own attitude played a part in his most recent departure from Easter Road, with the club releasing him in January 2018 just three weeks after a breach of discipline during a winter training camp.

It was an ignominious way to bring the curtain down on his love affair with the Hibees, having scored 44 goals over three spells, including a brace in the 3-2 Scottish Cup final triumph over Rangers in 2016.

And Stokes, still only 31 years of age, has confessed that he would jump at another chance with the capital club.

“I loved Hibs and, even the last time I was there, I would have loved to stay longer,” Stokes said. “But it was just me being my usual self and not backing down about something.

“I probably could have stayed at the club but I just stand my ground sometimes and that can go against me. I wish I had stayed longer, I do.

“I definitely want to come back to Scotland or the UK. Where I end up? I don’t know.

“To be honest, I would love to have another stint at Hibs but it’s unlikely that’ll ever happen.”

After Neil Lennon showed Stokes the door, the gifted forward enjoyed a nomadic existence.

He has turned out for Greek outfit Apollon Smyrni, Tractor Sazi in Iran and Turkish cracks Adana Demirspor.

In January he penned a six month deal with Gulf giants Persepolis but due to the coronavirus outbreak that deal will expire before he has the opportunity to join the club.

Following his adventures abroad, Stokes – now in lockdown in Dublin – is desperate to put down roots once more.

“I think it’s quite likely I will play in Scotland again,” he told former Hibs teammate Marvin Bartley during an Instagram live interview. “I’m not even 32 yet and in the last few years I’ve done the whole abroad thing. That’s hard, hard work.

“But I’ve still got the hunger, probably more so now.”