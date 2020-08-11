KILMARNOCK have snapped up Hearts outcast Colin Doyle on loan to ease their keeper crisis.

The Rugby Park club were rocked when summer signing Jake Eastwood was ruled out for up to three months due to a thigh injury sustained on his debut against Hibs.

That left Killie with Danny Rogers as their only senior stopper, with rookie Curtis Lyle forced to take a place on the bench for Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Celtic.

And boss Alex Dyer has wasted no time in swooping for Republic of Ireland international Doyle, who has joined the club until January.

Dyer told Kilmarnock’s official website: “After what has happened to Jake in terms of his unfortunate injury, I felt it was important to bring in an experienced goalkeeper, who has knowledge of the league.

“Colin has experience of playing in big games and we welcome him to the club.”

Veteran Doyle, who has turned out for the likes of Bradford, Birmingham and Blackpool, joined the Jambos in the summer of 2018 but has made just 13 appearances for the capital club.

The 35-year-old’s last senior outing was in a 3-2 defeat against Motherwell last September and it is understood he has slipped to FOURTH-CHOICE at Tynecastle behind Craig Gordon, Zdenek Zlamal and highly-rated teenager Harry Stone.

Doyle added: “I’m really pleased to join Kilmarnock and I’m excited by the opportunity to play football again. Hopefully I can show what I can do for the team.”