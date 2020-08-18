BIZARRE footage shows an altercation between a clown and an umbrella-wielding attacker outside a McDonald’s.

The duo were spotted fighting outside the restaurant in Wood Green Shopping Centre in Hornsey, London.

It’s believed the strange scene took place yesterday, though it is not known what caused the dispute.

As the video begins, a man dressed a clown in bright yellow trousers and a red jacket with a green collar is seen having an argument with a man in a blue coat.

The man in the blue top aggressively lashes out at the clown multiple times, while another member of the public records the fight.

The person recording can be heard saying: “Hey one on one with the clown.”

He then begins to laugh as the man in the blue jacket knocks the clown’s wig off with what appears to be an umbrella.

The man recording continues: “Why is he having a one on one with the clown, what’s going on?”

The aggressive male in blue proceeds to charge towards the clown and at one-point lashes out with a body kick while shouting: “Go and get a job.”

The incident begins to cool off when a McDonald’s manager emerges from inside the restaurant and tries to speak to the clown.

Members of the public watching the strange fight can be heard laughing in the background as the clown stands with his wig on the floor.

The fight has left many social media users on Twitter amused.

User @StevieP_UK commented: “Many people don’t realise that McDonald’s is a safe haven for all clowns in times of distress.”

@StephenBayley: “New IT movie doesn’t have the same feel as the others.”

@ILovesloths007 wrote: “Which one is the clown? I can’t tell.”

@Villandrew added: “Ronald McDonald let himself go during lockdown.”

A spokeswoman for London Metropolitan Police said today: “We are aware of a video online. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the details of the incident.”

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s said: “This has nothing to do with us, this was an altercation between two people on the street.”