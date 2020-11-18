HIBS hopeful Leland Archer has joked that ex-Rangers ace Robbie Crawford is serving as his translator as the towering defender attempts to land a deal at Easter Road.

Archer, 24, is on trial with the capital club as part of their new partnership with United Soccer League (USL) outfit Charleston Battery.

The former Trinidad and Tobago under-20 internationalist finally arrived at the Hibernian Training Centre this week after completing his period of isolation.

Battery star Crawford, who enjoyed spells with Morton, Alloa and Raith before crossing the pond in February, has also linked up with the Hibees as he maintains his fitness ahead of the 2021 USL campaign.

And Archer hopes Crawford can act as a tour guide and help him get used to the Scottish twang.

“Robbie can help me settle and hopefully he can show me around the city a little bit,” said the 6ft4ins centre-half. “Plus they talk a little faster over here, so maybe he can help me with the accent!

“No, I’m really excited to show what I can do here and felt like this was an opportunity I had to grab.

“I didn’t know this would be a possibility when the [Charleston] season ended and had a slight vacation – but as soon as I heard about this chance, I got straight back into my playing mindset!

“It’s just been a case of getting used to the time difference – five hours ahead – and catching up with the sleeping pattern, in preparation.”

FC Dallas youngster Thomas Roberts is another trialist aiming to land a contract with Jack Ross’ side in the coming weeks, with Ron Gordon’s connections in the States starting to bear fruit.

And Archer knows a switch to Scotland could provide a launchpad for the rest of his career.

“Scotland is a good league and a lot of excellent players start their careers there before moving to the English Premier League or other countries in Europe,” Archer continued. “The level is very good.

“I looked at how Hibs were doing this season and saw they were in fourth position, with some good teams ahead of them, so I know how high the standard will be.”

The transatlantic link-up will see the sides collaborate on scouting, player development and operational matters and, as well as players from the States trying their luck in Scotland, it is expected that several Hibs kids will be afforded the opportunity to head to Charleston on loan.

Archer told The Leagues: World Soccer Podcast: “The partnership is huge for the future of the club and I would imagine Charleston will get some good players in return to help them out as well as players like myself getting the opportunity to go to Edinburgh.

“It can only be good for the long-term future of the club.”