A TECH start-up run by three former British ski champions has launched a new crowdfunding campaign to raise £400,000 to improve their platform giving ski instructors more control of their earnings.

Maison Sport want to raise £1.4m on the crowdfunder campaign on Seedrs to help accelerate the start-up due to the pandemic making things more difficult.

The funds will allow the independent ski instructor platform to grow, evolve and expand into new countries across the globe.

The company raised £1m at the end of the summer 2020 from a collective of investors, the additional crowdsourced funds will allow the skiers to take the marketplace global.

Nick Robinson, CEO co-found the venture with his brother Olly, COO and Aaron Tipping, CFO in 2016 to reduce the costs for the customers but to make ski instructing more profitable for instructors as they have more control over their earnings and teaching schedules.

They began the Maison Sport in the French Alps and now has more than 350 resorts and over 1000 qualified instructors over France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.

The extra funding will allow Maison Sport to expand into Scotland, Sweden, Norway and Japan.

Nick Robinson said: “[We’re] are all passionate ski instructors at heart, which is why it’s so important to us that this business grows but grows in the right way to ensure the best possible experiences for our customers and for our instructors.

“The funding we’ve secured to date, along with the funds we hope to secure on Seedrs, will give the business the boost it needs to go truly global, and importantly, support independent ski instructors who have been hit hard in the current climate.”