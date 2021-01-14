Children’s cancer charity gets big boost for 2021 from Scottish events firm

A CHILDREN’S cancer charity will get a big boost in 2021 thanks to a Scottish events firm.

Fusion Meetings & Events has adopted It’s Good 2 Give as its charity partner this year.

The charity was established in 2010 by Ian and Lynne McNicoll OBE and provides practical, tailored support to young cancer patients and their families.

Families get the chance to spend restful time together at the charity’s purpose built Ripple Retreat on the Banks of Loch Venachar, near Callander, Stirlingshire.

Fusion director Stuart Evans began fundraising for It’s Good Give in December, inspired by his wife Jacqui who had signed up to do a trek across Vietnam for charity.

He said: “Once I heard a little more about It’s Good 2 Give, and seeing the great work Lynne and the team do, I instantly wanted to do my bit too.

“And with the great supplier network we have I knew I could count on fantastic support.”

Stuart, who has so far raised £4,000, added: “Many of our FME suppliers were very generous and offered prizes to raffle.

“Each day in December I wore a selection of different Christmas jumpers from my collection which numbers more than fifty different designs.”

Stuart and fellow Fusion director Alex McKie decided to adopt It’s Good 2 Give as one of the business’s official fund-raising partners.

The firm will be on hand to support Lynne and her team to aid the organisation and staging of fundraising events for the charity when the time is right.

It’s Good 2 Give holds an annual fundraising Ball which Fusion will be very happy to support.

Lynne McNicoll said: “Stuart’s Christmas raffles were quite amazing to watch – and that was in addition to the different Christmas sweaters he wore each day.

“He raised over £4000 for us in a short period of time and, even better, wants to raise more.”