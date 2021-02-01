New housing projects bring multi-million pound boost to construction sector

SCOTTISH housing projects have received a boost after over £37m worth of funding has been awarded to help build over 200 homes.

Projects across Scotland were awarded the funding as part of Scotland Excel’s new build framework.

The framework aims to speed up the construction process with industry bodies saying the funding is a much needed boost as the sector recovers from the pandemic.

The first contracts from the framework, totalling £37.7, were awarded to several industry bodies who will now begin the process of building 203 houses

Loreburn Housing Association in Dumfries has awarded two major projects to Ashleigh (Scotland) Ltd – a £4.8m project to build 27 homes in Annan and a £14.8m project to build 75 homes in Dumfries.

North Ayrshire Council’s £14.6m Harbourside Project to build 79 homes has been awarded to MacTaggart Construction Ltd.

Stirling Council has awarded a £3.5m project to deliver 22 homes to CCG (Scotland) Ltd.

Julie Welsh, Chief Executive of Scotland Excel, said: “This is good news for the construction sector and demonstrates the valuable role of our framework in supporting social landlords as they work with the construction industry to deliver efficient, high quality housing projects that will bring social and economic benefits to our communities.

“Last year was extremely challenging for councils, housing associations and the construction industry and I’m pleased to see signs of recovery.

“We look forward to working with our members to underpin their efforts to deliver new homes this year as we become the procurement partner of choice for registered social landlords.”

The framework was said to be developed to accelerate projects by reducing the time it takes housing associations and councils to engage a contractor to build homes.

Other contracts set to be awarded through the new build framework during 2021 include a further 13 projects (worth £115m).

Loreburn Housing Association Chief Executive, Lorraine Usher said: “We were keen to work with a partner who could bring the experience of developing public procurement solutions and working with the construction industry.

“The Scotland Excel framework has a range of suppliers from across the country who have gone through the procurement process and are ready to do business.

“This is key for housing associations that are looking to form contracts while also being assured that all necessary compliance details have been worked through.

“Ultimately this means programmes can get underway and progress efficiently.”

The projects could potentially lead to sub-contracting work for the third sector, with supplier commitments to engage supported business and social enterprises to consider opportunities to be part of the supply chains.

Councillor Joe Cullinane, Leader of North Ayrshire Council and Cabinet Member for Community Wealth Building, added: “We hope to deliver 1,575 new council homes which is hugely ambitious and one of the biggest and most aspirational undertaken by any local authority.

“The new build framework will support our ambitions and, through our Community Wealth Building strategy, we are determined to support as many local business as possible to help them secure contracts to keep local money within the local area.”