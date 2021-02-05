Debunking 5 Silly Intranet Myths

Ever hear the urban myth about massive alligators roaming New York City’s sewers? Many myths circulate online, and some of them involve company Intranets.

Over time, we’ve heard plenty of misconceptions about Intranets, but they continue to be repeated until everyone believes them. But we’re here to dispel some of those myths, so enjoy!

By the way, once you’re convinced how much an Intranet can help your company, make sure you find the best Intranet solution for your organization.

Intranets Are Expensive To Deploy

This myth goes back to before cloud computing. When Intranets hit the market in the 90s, companies often created their own Intranets from the ground up. They hosted them on company servers that gobbled up precious office space.

Happily, those days are behind us. The Intranet world has evolved, and cloud Intranets have mostly banished the old-school versions that lived at company headquarters. Today, many cloud Intranet providers will host your system for you with a subscription model.

You can often have an endless number of employees use it for a reasonable monthly price. Plus, you receive infinite data storage and 24/7 support.

Intranets Take Ages To Set Up

Au contraire! A cloud-based Intranet is a breeze to set up. The reality is that you can implement a high-quality Intranet in minutes. You don’t even need to tap IT resources. Many cloud Intranet systems feature a site builder wizard that is simple for most employees to use once they’ve been trained.

Additionally, many Intranet providers offer a setup and design professional to help you get your system going.

Intranet Management Is a Pain

Not really. Most modern Intranet solutions are designed for the non-technical. So it’s easy to set up and manage.

Cloud Intranet comes with administrative tools built in that are intuitive and straightforward. Editing, deleting, and publishing pages is a breeze in most cases. If you need to add or delete employees, you can do it with a few mouse clicks.

Also, many Intranets come with customizable rules and permissions. Access to sensitive company information can be limited with ease.

Rather than being hard to manage, most Intranets today need minimal effort and training to keep it humming.

An Intranet Is Just An Expensive Share Folder

It’s not a myth that an impetus behind implementing an Intranet is to facilitate information sharing. But it’s wrong to suggest that it’s only a glorified document sharing folder. A cloud-based Intranet is packed with fantastic business tools that will affect all company operations. Information sharing just scratches the surface of its potential.

For instance, does your team struggle with internal communications? Maybe you have a few dozen remote workers, and staying connected is a challenge. Many Intranets feature a news blog and newsletter that ensure all team members are informed about the mothership’s latest updates and messages.

Another common business problem is information silos. An Intranet can eliminate the issue. The Intranet has a self-serve nature that means workers can soak up information for themselves from all parts of the company. Each Intranet solution has a search function and simple navigation, so finding what you need is easy.

Plus, you can make team project areas and sandboxes that let workers share information and insights.

You Must Be a Technical Genius To Deploy The System

No, you don’t need a Ph.D. in Information Technology to set up a modern Intranet. It’s more complicated if you are designing and developing your own. But most off-the-shelf cloud Intranet solutions today can be deployed by your non-technical employees.

So, there’s the deal. Intranets aren’t challenging to deploy, use, or manage, and they have so many benefits. You’ll see the difference one of these fantastic systems can make for your company, and the expense will more than pay for itself over time.