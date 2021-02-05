INCREDIBLE footage shows WW2 anti-tank mine and unexploded ordnance detonated on D-Day beach in Devon.

Slapton Sands, South Hams has seen a rise in explosive activity lately as a number of anti-tank mines and suspicious items have been found in recent weeks.

The Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team were first called out on January 31 after being alerted of a suspicious item which turned out to be an anti-tank mine.

Two other suspected unexploded ordnance were found just two days later on the same beach.

Dramatic footage shows three separate explosions on the beach from the controlled detonations.

Ferocious clouds of orange followed by a great puff of black smoke is shown firing into the sky as each mine is blown to pieces.

The Dartmouth Coast Guard team said: “This is yet another anti-tank mine, several have recently been found on Slapton Sands.

“The road was temporarily closed for public safety.



“The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) quickly arrived and decided to dispose of the mine in situ.

“The mine was destroyed by a controlled explosion and the resulting crater is shown with a shovel for scale.”

Two young children Balin, 11 and Tate, 7, spotted the upturned WW2 anti-tank mine at the top of the beach, which had been uncovered during the torrential weather.

Living locally they knew the history of Slapton Sands and the significance of what they found and told their parents who called the Coastguards.

Just a couple of days later on February 2 another suspected mine was spotted.

On further investigation another two were spotted, however the first item turned out to just be a piece of scrap metal.

The other two were investigated the following day and the Royal Navy EOD were called out again.

Explosive experts examined them and decided to dispose of both in situ, leading to a further two detonations on the D-Day beach.



The objects were destroyed by a controlled explosion and the result was that one of the items was another anti-tank mine and one was inert and just unidentifiable pieces of metal.

Slapton Sands was the scene of a tragic D-Day rehearsal in 1944.

It was the location for Operation Tiger, the code name for one in a series of large-scale rehearsals for the D-Day invasion of Normandy, which took place in April 1944 on the beach.



The beach at Slapton Sands was the location for a large-scale rehearsal for the D-Day invasion of Normandy in 1944, when hundreds of Americans drowned as the Allied convoy came under attack by German E-boats.