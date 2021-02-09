SCOTTISH construction firm Webster Developments has won a housing association contract worth £1.2m.

The Kinross-based business is working with Hillcrest Homes to build eight new flats in the town.

Webster is close to completing a £1.1m development with Caledonia Housing Association in Perth.

The new Kinross project is due to begin in June this year and the two-bedroom flats should be completed by the same month the following year.

Daniel Webster, the entrepreneur behind the firm, said: “We’re delighted to win this prestigious contract.

“This contract represents a fantastic start to the year at what is a very challenging time for virtually all business sectors.”

He added: “We now work all over Scotland, and have had contracts as far away as the Isle of Skye.

“Housing Association work of this nature is very important to us though, and year on year we have built on our track record for this sector, even in the teeth of a terrible pandemic.”

Fiona Morrison, Hillcrest deputy chief executive, said “We’re delighted to be working with Webster Developments on these new affordable, modern, and energy efficient apartments.

“When completed, these properties won’t just continue the high standard of homes that we are committed to delivering for affordable rent, they are also being developed with the tenant in mind – providing them with warm, comfortable homes they can thrive in.”