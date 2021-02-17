A SCOTTISH power company has announced the appointment of its first non-executive director.

Aberdeenshire based hybrid power solutions company Carbon Neutral Energy (CNE) has appointed Callum Bruce for the position.

He joins the CNE board with 35 years experience in the marine and shipping industries.

Mr Bruce formerly the Chief Executive of North Star was responsible for the growth and operation of its fleet of offshore support and emergency response and rescue vessels.

Commenting on his appointment Mr Bruce said: “This is an extremely exciting space to be in right now. I have been hugely impressed with what CNE has achieved in the last year.

Their products can quickly and effectively help the transition to electrification by supplying clean, portable power while providing large-scale storage for that power.

Being able to move to green power without the major CAPEX involved in costly infrastructure is of major interest to the shipping and marine sectors and I’m relishing the opportunity to work alongside Mark and the team to pursue the opportunities in this sector.”

Mr Bruce will work with the executive team to ensure the business is well-positioned to exploit the opportunity its modular, mobile energy storage systems present to increase green electrification and reduce carbon emissions, accelerating the UK’s net-zero ambition while creating and supporting hundreds of green energy jobs.

CNE says that it is aiming to attract £300 million in investment to further develop and roll-out its products to meet the growing challenge of storing and using electricity produced from renewable sources.

The company’s range of modular, mobile energy storage systems with large battery capacity can store and deliver significant green power capacity to address the current inadequacy in the UK’s power infrastructure.

Chairman and interim chief executive of CNE, Mark Patterson, said: “Our energy storage systems can also replace high polluting diesel generators with green, electric power which will be particularly appealing to ports and vessel owners.

“Callum’s extensive contacts in and knowledge of shipping and marine will be invaluable as we look to tap into this market.

“We’re thrilled that he’s joining the team and looking forward to working with him to grow the business.”