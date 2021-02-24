Workplace burnout can affect everyone. There are three key signs to look out for, feeling exhausted, negative feelings about your job role and reduced effectiveness.

The key way to prevent burnout is identifying the symptoms as early as possible before the demand becomes too much, which could lead to depression.

Feeling worn-out is quite normal, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, with extended working hours and many changes to the work environment.

But it’s easy to recognize when you or a colleague start to display symptoms of burnout.

Like feeling more exhausted than usual, being irritable and aggressive over small things that usually wouldn’t matter.

Although it is normal to feel annoyed, or tired from time to time. It’s important to notice when these feelings become unusual.

Another sign is beginning to feel socially withdrawn and find yourself disconnecting within the workplace. This could be not getting involved with colleague discussions, negative attitude towards work and slipping job performance.

Recognizing these key signs are crucial, but there are five strategies you can use to avoid burnout even before you’re burnt out.

One is finding the root of a problem, what sparked this extra stress? Burnout can be a response to increased working hours, changes to the work environment and increased workload

It is really important to ask for help. Getting external advice can give you a different perspective on the situation. Counselling can provide you with a solution to the problem before it develops and help you to discover what is causing the burnout you are experiencing.

If counselling isn’t an option for you, reaching out for help to your friends and family during stressful times can benefit the situation. Your employer may also be able to provide you with the support you need.

Food is fuel, having a healthy

diet can make a massive impact on your performance and mood at work.

Eating the right food, drinking water frequently and keeping a balanced diet is one step in the right direction. Foods are fueled with natural vitamins and minerals that can give your mind and body a boost.

Also keeping active and regularly exercising can give you a physical and emotional boost. Take a short stroll during your lunch hour or spend 15-minutes stretching after work.

You don’t need to hit the workout machines to feel motivated and enthusiastic, it’s as simple as heading outdoors for some fresh air.

Finally, A lack of sleep or too much sleep can cause exhaustion and fatigue in the workplace, breaking out of this pattern can drastically improve your day-to-day mood and motivation.

Drifting off at bedtime is a challenge for most people all around the world, during this unprecedented time.

But there are simple ways you can improve your sleeping habits, try switching your nightly scroll on social media for a relaxing book or cut out coffee before bedtime.