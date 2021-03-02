Scottish film festival celebrating women in film announces programme

A SCOTTISH film festival based on the Hebridean Island of Tiree has announced a season of international films directed by women.

Sea Change Festival aims to celebrate women’s contribution to films both on camera and off.

Throughout March the festival will collaborate with Feminista to host a season of online short films about inspiring women and girls from around the world.

Sea Change Festival, has announced the first part of its touring season of international films directed by women, which will screen both online and, once restrictions have been lifted, in cinemas. screening both online and in cinemas.

Curated by Screen Argyle The season launches with a free online screening of Philippa Lowthorpe’s Misbehaviour, followed by a Q&A with the director on Sunday 7 March.

Ms Lowthorpe’s film features a cast of Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans and Greg Kinnear.

The festival has also teamed up with Feminista 2021 to host their virtual tour of international short films online throughout March. The films are available to watch online at throughout March.

Jen Skinner, Director of Screen Argyll and Festival Director: “We love the shared experience of cinema and can’t wait to bring you these films back on the big screen, until then we are thrilled to be working with a fantastic group of people to bring you a taste of the tour online in time for IWD on the 8th March.

“We are really excited to be working with Driftwood and NEATs on our first online Q&A and in exploring the positives we can take from these online sessions, connecting rural and remote audiences with each other and enhancing screenings with special guests and activities in the future.”

Laurie Mucha from Feminista will also run an online Development Lab on the Imposter Syndrome and will curate a bespoke programme of water-themed short films made by women which will be available online throughout May. More announcements on the Sea Change Touring Programme will be made in the coming months.

The Sea Change Touring Programme 2021 is supported by the Film Hub Scotland BFI FAN Exhibition Fund.

Marie Archer, Community Cinema Co-ordinator, North East Arts Touring:“North East Arts Touring (NEAT) is delighted to be part of an innovative collaboration with Screen Argyll and Driftwood Cinema digitally connecting our rural community cinema audiences helping them overcome the social isolation we all feel from the Covid Lockdown.

“In a year when our village halls and community cinemas have had to close, it has been hard for our audiences to feel connected.

“By developing a network of collaborative online screenings we are again reopening our doors helping our audiences have wider opportunities to share our love of films alongside supporting them to connect with Film Directors in Q & A’s that would not have normally been possible.”