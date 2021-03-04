John Souttar takes massive step towards Hearts comeback

HEARTS boss Robbie Neilson has revealed that John Souttar has resumed full training and could return to action before the end of the season.

The Scotland internationalist suffered a devastating third ruptured achilles last August and was expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

However, his progress since undergoing surgery last year has been consistently ahead of schedule and he was back on the grass, carrying out full-contact sessions, this week.

Neilson said: “John Souttar’s back in full training which is brilliant to see.

“We’ll be pushing in the next couple of weeks to hopefully get him back up to full speed.

“The main plan was to get him back for pre-season but the likelihood is that we can get him back a bit earlier — but the timescale will be based on how John feels.

“At this moment in time he’s doing really well and he’ll keep pushing forward.”