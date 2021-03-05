A SPECIES previously thought to be extinct has now been rediscovered in the Outer Hebrides.

A species of Caddisfly called Limnephilus pati was thought to be extrinct in the UK but has been found on South Uist.

South Uist is now said to be a rich habitat for Caddisflies with numerous small lochans, clear, low nutrient streams, and extensive machair habitats.

In July last year, against all odds, a male was attracted to a light-trap being run by Robin Sutton on South Uist in the Outer Hebrides.

Photos of the specimen were sent for identification and the exciting result was the rediscovery of Limnephilus pati.

Over the years Robin has attracted 23 species of caddisfly to his light trap but by far the most exciting find is Limnephilus pati.

Robin Sutton commented “I’ve been running a light trap on the Outer Hebrides for over four years but I couldn’t believe that the only location for a species thought to be extinct in Britain was in my back garden!

“It goes to show how much we still have to find out about these far-flung places.”

Craig Macadam, Buglife‘s Conservation Director commented. “It is really exciting that this species, thought to be extinct, has been rediscovered in the British Isles.

“We don’t know a lot about its requirements, but the discovery of this new population means that we might be a step closer to working out what has driven the declines of this species elsewhere. “