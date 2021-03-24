ONE of the UK’s top Biochemists has been announced as joined the Board of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Professor Sir Pete Downes, former Principal of the University of Dundee, takes up his role at the end of this month.

Sir Pete, who is also chair of Dynamic Earth and President of the UK Biochemical Society, joined the University of Dundee in 1989 until his retirement in 2018.

He is also a past convenor of Universities Scotland and a former Vice-President of Universities UK.

He said: “I’m excited to be joining the SRUC Board at a time of great challenge when only the most resilient and enterprising organisations will thrive. My appointment fulfils a lifetime of interest in the countryside, its natural resources and the people who live and work there.”

He will be joined on the SRUC Board by another new non-executive director, Andy Peddie, who runs a 500-acre coastal farm in Fife.

President of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs, Andy has previously served two terms on the NFUS Board of Management and was also on the Board of Quality Meat Scotland for seven years. He chaired SAOS for three years and was on the board for seven years.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to working with other Board members at SRUC to help Scotland’s rural sector to meet its many challenges.”

Sandy Cumming, Chair of the SRUC Board, said: “Following our recruitment exercise last year, we are very pleased to appoint two new Board members with great skills, knowledge and relevant experience.

“They will attend their first Board meeting at the end of March, and our external stakeholders will have an opportunity to meet Board members and senior executives at an event later this year.”