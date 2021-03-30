Scottish political party admit to “sinister” projections on abortion clinic

A SCOTS pro-life political party has claimed to be behind a recent “sinister” projection outside a sexual health clinic.

Richard Lucas, head of the Scottish Family Party, last night claimed responsibility for the projections which included phrases like: “Unborn Lives Matter.”

Lucas, former teacher at private school Merchiston Castle, made headlines last month after being allowed to stay on the teaching register after making controversial comments about Ruth Davidson and same sex parenting.

Projections were shone onto the Chalmers Sexual Health Centre in Edinburgh last Friday causing outrage amongst pro choice campaigners and visitors.

Images included a foetus with the words ‘Please let me be born’ and ‘Unborn Lives Matter’.

Another image also shows a foetus with the words ‘Who Cares?’ blown up beside the picture.

The sexual health clinic offers help with emergency contraception, treatment of sexually transmitted infections, and abortion care.

Pro-choice campaigners Back Off Scotland branded the campaign “intimidating” and “sinister” – unaware of who was behind the projections.

But last night, Richard Lucas and the Scottish Family Party claimed they were behind the messages.

Lucas said: “We can confirm that it was people from the Scottish Family Party who did them.

“Our pro-life message is a key element in our policies and we will continue to present it boldly throughout the election campaign.

“It is bizarre that anyone can describe these as ‘sinister’.

“They are just straightforward expressions of compassion toward unborn children.”

Campaign group Back Off Scotland are currently campaigning to include buffer zones of 150 metres around abortion clinics in Scotland.

The horrified campaign group shared images of the campaign on their Facebook page, writing: “If there were ever any doubts about the nature of these protests, these images showcase just how intimidating and sinister they can be.

“We must also note the gross and inappropriate appropriation of Black Lives Matter.”

“The Scottish Government needs to address this immediately. This is a bipartisan, national issue regarding barriers to healthcare.

“A lack of action from our government means they are failing patients who rely on these services at #Chalmers and throughout Scotland.

“Trust us, these images make us sick too. “

Last month they launched a Change.org petition urging the Scottish Government to “end abortion clinic harassment across Scotland”.

The petition currently has over 3,000 signatures out of its 5,000 target.