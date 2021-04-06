New eatery hopes to bring a fresh dynamic to Edinburgh’s food scene

A NEW eatery launching in Edinburgh is set to bring a contemporary take on pan-Asian cusine in the hopes of adding a new dynamic to the food scene in the capital.

Ozen Street Food will be located on Rose street is hopeful it will bring a new experience for diners to try and is claiming there is “nothing else like this.”

The new comer is being hailed as Edinburgh’s “newest and most colourful culinary experience” and is set to open on this Saturday.

The Edinburgh eatery is the vision of Chris Thomas, 23, and Mahdi Ben Hamou, AKA ‘Mezzo’, 25 who both hail from the city and who met whilst DJ’ing.

They say that their ultimate aim is to add a new dynamic to the capital’s food scene and offer a contemporary take on pan-Asian flavours.

The eateries menu includes bao buns stuffed with a choice of tender fried chicken, juicy prawns, moreish halloumi, or fresh cauliflower filling, and served with a selection of secret recipe homemade sauces. as well as ietnamese-style spring rolls.

Sweeter features on the menu such as a fried bun bursting with Nutella, matcha or orange blossom cheesecake are also set to tempt Edinburgh residents.

Plus, there’s the added bonus of the fortune cookies that come with every order – which will either contain inspirational words of wisdom or a discount code for a future order for the lucky ones.

Commenting ahead of the launch, co-owner Mr Thomas explained; ‘The flavours, the brand, the energy of what we’re bringing to Edinburgh is totally new.

“There’s nothing else like this. The menu is bold, the presentation is playful, but most importantly the flavours are fresh and full”.

Mr Hamou added ‘And it’s authentic,We’ve had a lot of fun preparing the menu, and I think that really shows, but despite the quirky edge we’re injecting into it all, we’re remaining true to the essential flavour combinations that will give each of our dishes that unmistakable Asian kick”.