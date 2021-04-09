Experts to discuss what a post-Covid world might look like

A PANEL of experts will discuss what a post Covid-19 world may look like in the future at an upcoming public event.

“Escaping to a post-Covid world” will see a group of University experts from clinical and respiratory medicine to public health as well as education and social work discuss the challenges that lay ahead. The University of Dundee public talk will see the experts discuss the challenges brought by the pandemic and its restrictions in an online event. The talk is the last event in the University’s Saturday Series. It takes place on Saturday 17 April.

As vaccination rates increase, the world is beginning to think about what a post-Covid future might look like. The panel of professionals spanning medical and social sciences will consider what we might hope for as we emerge at the other side, discussing both negative and positive impacts of Covid-19 and lockdown.

The School of Medicine’s Professor James Chalmers, one of the UK’s leading lung experts, will join University colleagues on the panel. Over the past year, Professor Chalmers and his team have treated hundreds of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 and undertaken some major research initiatives, from finding treatments to conducting clinical trials.

Professor Chalmers said: “We will be dealing with the consequences of the pandemic long after the virus is controlled. “Covid-19 has highlighted some of the major problems in our society, from obesity to smoking and health inequalities.

“However, it has also highlighted some of our major strengths. There has been incredible innovation during the Covid-19 pandemic, with acceleration of digital technologies, better ways of delivering healthcare and developments in vaccines and treatments that could be applied to many common diseases.

“We all have a stake in the post-Covid future and we all get to play a part in building it. “That starts with a broad conversation about where we are going and what we want the future to look like. Hopefully that’s the conversation we will start at this event.”

Dr Hothersall is a specialist in Public Health based within the School of Medicine and is also the Programme Director for the MBChB degree.

Drs Duncan and Daniela Mercieca are both lecturers within the School of Education & Social Work. Dr Duncan and Dr Mercieca were also part of a team who carried out research in relation to learning and teaching during lockdown in Scotland.

Dr Sen is a lecturer within the School of Education & Social Work. His background is within child and family social work as well as community development.