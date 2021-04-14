Taxi driver “embarassed” after following sat nav into canal

POLICE had to rescue a taxi from a canal after the driver followed his sat nav straight into the water.

Cops from Greater Manchester Police managed to haul the £32,000 Jaguar XF back to solid ground after the driver took a wrong turn on Sunday night.

Images shared by police show the Jaguar perched over the edge of the canal with the front of the car just submerging below the waterline.

Thankfully, the rest of the car managed to stay on the verge that runs the length of Bridgewater Canal in Eccles, Greater Manchester.

GMP Traffic shared images of the taxi onto their Twitter page on Monday night [12th APR], captioning their post: “This Taxi was rescued by RPU west A relief in Eccles after the driver followed his Sat nav straight into the Bridgewater canal.

“Very lucky escape for the embarrassed driver.”

Since Police shared the images of the “embarrassed driver” on Monday, social media users have been left wondering how they managed to end up in the murky water.

@TweetPaulTurner said: “Muppet..”

@flannery87 posted: “How thick can you be.”

@Raymond59064728 commented: “Embarassing, should have practiced due care/attendance.

“Good job no passengers on board.”

In January of last year, a driver accidentally drove their car into the Union Canal in Edinburgh during morning rush hour.

According to one witness, the driver bizarrely reversed straight into the cold water while on their daily commute.