Former Hearts player keen to create more cup memories against Hibs

Jamie Hamill admits the 2012 Scottish Cup final thrashing of Hibs is a game he will remember for the rest of his life.

However, the midfielder is now planning to create more cup memories by helping Stranraer create a cup shock in Sunday’s visit of the Leith outfit.

Hamill was at Hearts when the Tynecastle side humiliated their city rivals with a 5-1 victory in the final, but had to look on from the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury just a month before the Hampden showdown.

The visit of Hibs to Stair Park for the televised last-16 clash has left Hamill – now 34 – reminiscing about that famous victory.

He said: “From a personal point of view it was painful watching on and missing out.

“But on the flip side of it I was watching my team-mates go and win the Scottish Cup.

“We went out and beat Hibs 5-1, which was a huge derby in the city, and looking back on it now it’s great memories.

“Being at the game as a fan of Hearts at the time as well, a lot of people were saying, ‘I’m not too sure about this game’ but we had the belief we could win the game, we thought it might have been tighter.

“It’s one game I’ll certainly remember for the rest of my life.”

Stranraer are aiming for promotion from the fourth tier, while Hibs are on course to finish as the third best team in Scotland.

But former Kilmarnock player Hamill is not overawed by the challenge the part-timers face.

He said: “It’s a Scottish Cup game and form goes out of the window, it’s whoever wants it on the day and we’ll be telling the boys that we need to stamp our authority on the game early doors.

“It’s a one-off tie to get into the quarter-finals and that would be a huge achievement for Stranraer.

“We’ve got a positive mindset going into the game.

“It’s one we’re looking to, on the back of the last round it was a big bonus to get into the next round and playing against Hibs down at our ground, it would have been good if the fans were there.

“Looking at Hibs on the back of going to Ibrox and scoring, it’s going to be a tough game for us.”