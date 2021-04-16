Hearts midfielder to quit Tynecastle after turning down fresh terms

Harry Cochrane will leave Hearts this summer after manager Robbie Neilson revealed that the midfielder has turned down the offer of fresh terms.

Hearts fans will best remember Cochrane for scoring in the 4-0 defeat of Celtic, which ended the Bhoys’ 69-game unbeaten domestic run, in December 2017 as a 16-year-old.

However, Cochrane has struggled to make an impact at Hearts in each of the last two seasons.

The teenager made 12 appearances on loan at Dunfermline at the start of last term and despite being recalled by then Hearts boss Daniel Stendel in January 2020, he did not feature under the German.

The 19-year-old has made 12 appearances for League One side Montrose this season after joining on loan last October.

Neilson said: “Having been offered a contract extension Harry has informed us that he wants to try something new.

“Harry is a talented player that we would have liked the opportunity to further develop, however we have to respect his decision.

“Having been with the club for the past nine years we would like to wish Harry all the best for the future.”

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage said: “We offered Harry a new contract because the potential is there, it always has been, and we want to see young players become success stories at Hearts.

“He’s decided go a different way and we respect that. Sometimes a fresh move is best for all concerned, that’s football, and nobody at the club has a bad word to say about Harry.

“From the club’s perspective we’ve done everything procedurally that you would expect in order to protect training compensation, and we plough ahead with developing existing talent and sourcing new players of all ages to come in and improve the team both short and long term.”

Cochrane will leave Hearts having made a total of 33 appearances for the club.