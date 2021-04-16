SHOCKING dash cam footage shows how police managed to stop a dangerous driver who had led police on a high speed pursuit.

22-year-old Andrew Smith was followed by officers from Sussex Police after the Honda CRV he was driving was marked as being driven without the owner’s consent.

Smith had taken his own mum’s car without her consent and when indicated to stop by officers, he accelerated away.

The nail biting chase took place in September of last year, but officers were finally able to release the heart-stopping footage after Smith was sentenced to eight months behind bars last week at Lewes Crown Court.

Smith, from Copthorne in West Sussex, was convicted of dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop when required by police.

In the video, a police car can be seen in pursuit of Smith as he travels down Hollingbury Road in Brighton, East Sussex.

Smith drives the Honda CRV at speeds of 70 miles per hour through busy residential streets which causes other drivers to dodge out of his way.

He speeds over the top of a roundabout and luckily manages to avoid other cars surround him.

Smith continues to drive at high speed through Brighton before he is finally brought to a halt as officers make contact with him and end his chase.

Smith, who is unemployed, pleaded guilty to all five of the offences brought against him and was sentenced to eight months in jail, suspended for 24 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and given a three month curfew with an electronic tag.

Arresting officer, Sergeant Colin Bowden, said: “The manner of Smith’s driving was reckless, ridiculous and completely irresponsible.

“He showed absolutely no regard for the safety of himself or other road users, taking significant risks in an attempt to get away from us.

“This case should serve as a warning to others that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our colleagues, partners and the community to take action against those who misuse our roads.”

Since news of the 22-year-olds conviction was shared to Facebook page on Monday, social media users have praised the police for their work.

Stacey Marie Vallone said: “Well done guys!! In residential streets too this could of been tragic.”

Lauren Denise McLellan posted: “Jesus!! Thank god he didn’t hit anyone!! Well done!!”

Tom Whitlock commented: “Well done guys, thanks for your service to the public.”