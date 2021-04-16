SCOTS boxing champion Josh Taylor has hosted a poll asking fans if his next ring walk should be set to ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’.

The proud Scot tweeted yesterday asking his fans to vote on whether or not he should walk out to Scotland’s unofficial anthem next month at his fight with Jose Ramirez.

30-year-old Taylor is due to fight Ramirez in a unification championship bout, with the winner becoming the undisputed light welterweight champion.

Taylor took to Twitter yesterday, writing: “On May 22nd should I come out to ‘yes sir I can boogie ?”

Josh also added a poll to his tweet, which as of today has had over 11,000 votes on it.

Over 80% of voters have backed the Scot voting that he should walk out to the disco song.

Taylor, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, has received hundreds of replies from boxing fans since his Tweet yesterday,all of whom are urging Josh to use the song.

@kai_gaz1980 said: “Would be so class! What a shout champ.”

@alzo_g posted: “F**** aye, please dae it.”

@Hends22 commented: “100% mate would be brilliant!! It’s the Scottish song now and if you take it then that’s it for life for us.”

@JamieHiggins76 also said: “Too fecking right you should!! That would be class.”

The song by Spanish duo Baccara spent a single week at the top of the UK charts in 1977.

It was originally adopted by fans as a tribute to defender Andrew Considine.

The Aberdeen player – who was called up to the Scotland team for the first time earlier last year – famously starred in a video of the song on his stag do.

After Scotland clinched a palace at the European Championships, videos of the players dancing to the song went viral on social media.

It has now become an unofficial anthem of Scotland and a version of the track was recently recorded by Glasgow based band The Fratellis.

Josh is currently ranked as the world’s best active light-welterweight by Boxrec, with 13 of his 17 matches coming by way of stoppage.

He is currently the unified light welterweight champion, having held the WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles since 2019.