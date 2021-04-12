POLICE pulled over a Porsche driver after receiving a call of a suspected kidnapping – which turned out to be a father and son arguing.

An unknown member of the public called the cops after witnessing two men fighting on the hard shoulder of the M40 on Saturday.

One male forced the other into a Porsche Panamera before driving off, prompting a call to Warwickshire Police.

Police managed to track the £92,000 sports car and used TPAC tactics to bring it to a stop at Warwick Services, Warwickshire.

Cops where glad to find that no kidnapping had occurred but that the fighting was actually between a father and son.

Warwickshire Police shared an image of the Porsche Panamera pulled over at Warwick services in Warwickshire on Saturday night.

The dark blue Porsche can be seen parked up at the station and is surrounded by two police cars.

Police captioned their post:“Earlier this evening we attended a report of a possible Kidnap at Warwick services on the M40 Southbound.

“A member of the public reported seeing Suspects fighting on the hard shoulder of the motorway and one Male force the other into a Blue Porsche and drive off.

“We eventually stopped the vehicle near J9 of M40 using TPAC tactics with help from officers from Thames Valley Police.

“The vehicle turned out to be all in order, father/son argument.

“A call with a good Intent.”

The post of the bizarre altercation now holds over 300 likes and dozens of comments of users glad that the call in was taken seriously:

Craig Melvin wrote: “Well done, glad you checked it out.”

Chris Birch said: “Well done, could have easily been the opposite.”

Other users joked about the unexpected outcome of the pursuit:

Matt Jennings joked: “That’s a story to tell the grandkids: ‘me and your grandad got TPACed by the police on the M40 once because they thought he was kidnapping me’.”

Jeanette Griggs replied: “That’ll be a conversation in that family for years and years to come.”

Tim Atherton said: “Lockdown rage. I understand.”